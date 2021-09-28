UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

