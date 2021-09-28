Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $378.25. 22,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.76 and a 200-day moving average of $341.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

