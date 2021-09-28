UniLayer Price Reaches $0.72 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $4.99 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043502 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

