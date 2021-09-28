Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

