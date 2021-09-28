United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38, RTT News reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

