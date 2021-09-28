Utrust Hits Market Capitalization of $158.99 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Utrust has a total market cap of $158.99 million and $12.81 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00122787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043725 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

