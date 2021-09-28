Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The firm has a market cap of $672.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

