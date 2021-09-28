Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $156.56. 49,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,400. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

