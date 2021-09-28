Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.47. 32,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

