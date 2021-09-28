Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Boosted by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. 6,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,126. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

