Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives €102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAR1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Varta stock traded down €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €117.15 ($137.82). 112,304 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of €136.70 and a 200 day moving average of €130.49. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 46.86.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

