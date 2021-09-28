Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.11

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.11 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 165.40 ($2.16). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.15), with a volume of 332,015 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.11. The company has a market capitalization of £986.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.19.

In other Vectura Group news, insider Will Downie sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £7,441.50 ($9,722.37).

About Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

