Veles (VLS) Market Cap Achieves $33,928.39

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $33,928.39 and approximately $25.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,800.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.52 or 0.06943684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00347789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01168617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00657388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.96 or 0.00559708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00306972 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,873 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,367 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.