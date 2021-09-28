Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.29. Veritone shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 192 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

