Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $11.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.