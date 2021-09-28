Verso Token Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the US dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

