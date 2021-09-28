Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 352.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $181.45 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $203.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

