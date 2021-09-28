Vidulum Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $207,431.61 and approximately $292.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

