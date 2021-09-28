Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

VWAGY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 406,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

