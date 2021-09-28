Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.92 ($76.38).

Shares of VNA opened at €54.80 ($64.47) on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

