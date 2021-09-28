Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

WNC stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

