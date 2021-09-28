Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 170.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a market cap of $395.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

