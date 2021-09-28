Warner Music Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,329 call options on the company. This is an increase of 426% compared to the average volume of 443 call options.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,140. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

