Warp Finance Price Tops $177.28 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $828,623.66 and $220,426.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.28 or 0.00420924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

