Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

