Water Island Capital LLC Invests $8.52 Million in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lydall by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lydall by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

LDL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,849. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.83 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

