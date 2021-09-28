Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $43.38 Million Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,735,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,000. Cloudera accounts for 2.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDR remained flat at $$15.90 during trading on Tuesday. 53,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,753. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,631 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.