Water Island Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 5.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $98,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.