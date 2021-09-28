Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 24.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $380.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $191.62 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.