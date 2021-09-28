Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AGTC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $138.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 376,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

