Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roots (ROOT)

Roots (TSE: ROOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/22/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Roots had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/13/2021 – Roots had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Roots had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Roots had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.38. Roots Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

