Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

