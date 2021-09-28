Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 107,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

