Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $13,175,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $106.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

