WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WEX were worth $41,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $118,492,000. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $43,746,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in WEX by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,308,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.28.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

