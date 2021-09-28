Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 129,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

