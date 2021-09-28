Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.51. The company had a trading volume of 409,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

