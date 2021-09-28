William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $10.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of ACN opened at $334.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.92. Accenture has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

