WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.11 Million

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $464.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WSC stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock worth $788,506,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,841,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

