WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 122,516 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 122,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$52.65 ($37.61), for a total value of A$6,450,467.40 ($4,607,476.71).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Richard White sold 130,108 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$49.60 ($35.43), for a total value of A$6,453,356.80 ($4,609,540.57).

On Thursday, September 9th, Richard White sold 132,906 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$48.53 ($34.66), for a total value of A$6,449,928.18 ($4,607,091.56).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 107,971 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($34.14), for a total value of A$5,159,934.09 ($3,685,667.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.