Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $17.30 on Monday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

