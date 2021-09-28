Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $137.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $658,512.24 and approximately $137.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $103.35 or 0.00245395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

