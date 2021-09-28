Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

