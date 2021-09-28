World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up to $32.96

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $35.02. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $626,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

