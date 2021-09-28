WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,094.22 Average PT from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 985.60 ($12.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,599. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 972.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 969.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.