WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading 4% Higher

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $19.71. 174,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,659,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WW International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

