Xponance Inc. Buys 1,248 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $73,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after acquiring an additional 174,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after acquiring an additional 130,843 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 27.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $307.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

