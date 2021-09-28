Xponance Inc. Buys 228 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 25.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,987.31 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,868.01 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,934.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

