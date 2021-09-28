Xponance Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $193.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

