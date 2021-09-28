Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,866 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

